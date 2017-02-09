A quick look at the town of Westbourne, Manitoba.
A quick stop in Minnedosa, Manitoba—one of the prettiest towns in the province.
Ran into these horses north of Sandy Lake (Highway 470 I think)—almost literally. I drove slowly towards them, thinking they would step out of the way. But instead, they all gathered around the car, licking and sucking at anything they could get their lips around—even the windshield wipers. I honked and shouted, rocked the car back and forth, cranked the radio, but nothing phased them. The only thing that got them to move was a little squirt of wiper fluid; I hated to do that, but I seriously thought they otherwise would have destroyed the car.
The Ukrainian National Home in Menzie, Manitoba. Some brief info here.
A look at the tiny community of Solsgirth, Manitoba.
Here’s a look at Rapid City, Manitoba, home to a small handful of impressive buildings, including Rapid City School. http://www.mhs.mb.ca/docs/sites/rapidcityschool.shtml
We were treated to such an amazing, long Autumn in 2016, that I was able to squeeze in one last Manitoba road trip. This one started at what might be may favorite grain elevator in the province—Oberon, Manitoba.
Working in the vicinity of Shaw Park, I’m often treated to beautiful morning and evening views. I don’t always have my camera with me, but I do always have my phone (iPhone 6 to be exact), and they say the best camera is the one you have with you. As long as you don’t zoom in too close, I tend to agree.