Restaurant (Westbourne, Manitoba).

Bargains (Westbourne, Manitoba).

A quick look at the town of Westbourne, Manitoba.

Main Street (Minnedosa, Manitoba).

Gateway Motel (Minnedosa, Manitoba).

Minnedosa Bowl (Minnedosa, Manitoba).

Darwin Matthews' TV Sales & Service (Minnedosa, Manitoba).

Dirt Road (Off Highway 16, east of Minnedosa, Manitoba).

A quick stop in Minnedosa, Manitoba—one of the prettiest towns in the province.

Cameron Consolidated School (RM of Minto-Odanah, northwest of Minnedosa).

Some info here.

Farm Buildings (Highway 10, south of Erickson, Manitoba).

Highway 10, south of Erickson, Manitoba

Mark: 8:36 Barn (outside of Erickson, Manitoba).

Nordin Inn (Erickson, Manitoba).

Gold Nugget Service (Erickson, Manitoba).

Erickson, Manitoba.

Gold Nugget Service (Erickson, Manitoba).

Beans & Treasures (Erickson, Manitoba).

Highway 10 (outside of Erickson, Manitoba).

Candy and Rosalyn (Sandy Lake, Manitoba).

Sel-Rite Store (Sandy Lake, Manitoba).

Locker Plant (Sandy Lake, Manitoba).

Frontier House (Sandy Lake, Manitoba).

Hotel (Sandy Lake, Manitoba).

Church (Sandy Lake, Manitoba).

Ukrainian Church (Sandy Lake, Manitoba).

North of Sandy Lake, Manitoba.

South of Horod, Manitoba.

Ran into these horses north of Sandy Lake (Highway 470 I think)—almost literally. I drove slowly towards them, thinking they would step out of the way. But instead, they all gathered around the car, licking and sucking at anything they could get their lips around—even the windshield wipers. I honked and shouted, rocked the car back and forth, cranked the radio, but nothing phased them. The only thing that got them to move was a little squirt of wiper fluid; I hated to do that, but I seriously thought they otherwise would have destroyed the car.

Ukrainian National Home (Menzie, Manitoba).

The Ukrainian National Home in Menzie, Manitoba. Some brief info here.

Church (Solsgirth, Manitoba).

Solsgirth, Manitoba.

A look at the tiny community of Solsgirth, Manitoba.

Welcome (Rapid City, Manitoba).

Queens Hotel (Rapid City, Manitoba).

Union General Store (Rapid City, Manitoba).

Rapid City Public School (Rapid City, Manitoba).

Rapid City, Manitoba.

Recycle Depot (Rapid City, Manitoba).

R.C. Hairstyling (Rapid City, Manitoba).

Belcher Services (Rapid City, Manitoba).

Here’s a look at Rapid City, Manitoba, home to a small handful of impressive buildings, including Rapid City School. http://www.mhs.mb.ca/docs/sites/rapidcityschool.shtml

Oberon Grain Elevator (Oberon, Manitoba).

We were treated to such an amazing, long Autumn in 2016, that I was able to squeeze in one last Manitoba road trip. This one started at what might be may favorite grain elevator in the province—Oberon, Manitoba.

Flying Saucer (as seen from Heaton Street).

530 Waterfront Drive.

Argyle and George.

Waterfront and Alexander.

George and Duncan.

Pacific Avenue.

Waterfront and McDermot.

Carnival (Waterfront Drive).

Rorie Street.

John Hirsch Place.

Alley (off Lombard Avenue).

Rorie and Bannatyne.

Lombard Avenue.

Rail Bridge (Waterfront and Lombard)

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth (Garry Street).

Parking (Smith Street).

Entrance (Hargrave Street).

Alley (Off Garry Street).

Garrick Hotel (Garry Street).

Portage and Furby.

We Are Not Gordon Contracting (Portage Avenue East).

Nutty Club (Lombard Avenue).

Canadian Museum for Human Rights (Waterfront Drive).

View from Shaw Park.

Working in the vicinity of Shaw Park, I’m often treated to beautiful morning and evening views. I don’t always have my camera with me, but I do always have my phone (iPhone 6 to be exact), and they say the best camera is the one you have with you. As long as you don’t zoom in too close, I tend to agree.

