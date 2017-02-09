Ran into these horses north of Sandy Lake (Highway 470 I think)—almost literally. I drove slowly towards them, thinking they would step out of the way. But instead, they all gathered around the car, licking and sucking at anything they could get their lips around—even the windshield wipers. I honked and shouted, rocked the car back and forth, cranked the radio, but nothing phased them. The only thing that got them to move was a little squirt of wiper fluid; I hated to do that, but I seriously thought they otherwise would have destroyed the car.